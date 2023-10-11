▲ 環保餐盒，愛地球。（圖／記者施怡妏攝）

文／李海碩

ESG是近年來企業大量關注的議題，下文是一場ESG研討會的邀請，我們來一起看看研討會邀請函的用法有哪些。

To: All Employees

From: Jane Doe, Head of Corporate Responsibility

Date: September 5, 2023

Subject: RSVP for ESG Seminar on Sept 20 with Dr. Emma Thompson

BrightWave Inc. is hosting an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Seminar on September 20, from 10 AM to 12 PM in Conference Room 401. Dr. Emma Thompson, a leading ESG expert, will be our keynote speaker. The seminar will focus on " Integrating ESG Objectives into Strategic Business Goals."

Agenda:

10:15 AM: Keynote by Dr. Thompson

11:00 AM: Q&A

11:30 AM: Networking

Why Attend?

Learn about the latest ESG trends. Align your work with our ESG goals.

RSVP by September 10 via the internal event portal. Your participation is strongly encouraged as we strive to integrate ESG best practices into our corporate mission.

For more information, email [email protected] or call extension 5678.

常見誤解

AM / PM 的 M是 「半日midday」的意思，AM指的是上半日，PM是指下半日，PM12:00是下半日的12點，也就是中午，書寫或閱讀時要注意。

Networking雖然是「網路network」的延伸詞，在此指的是「人際交流」，在商業中相互交流是非常重要的環節，可以促進彼此的了解，增加合作機會製造雙贏的可能。

邀請函「RSVP」指please respond, 記得要回覆是否參加及參加的人數，除了是禮貌之外，也利於工作人員安排座位及膳食、資料文具等等的數量。

字彙學習

1. Corporate Responsibility 企業（社會）責任

Definition: The ethical obligation of a corporation to act in a manner that benefits society at large, encompassing areas such as environmental sustainability, employee welfare, and community involvement.

ESG的起點就是企業對於社會是有相關責任的，企業並不能單純獨善其身，而應該要在所有的決策中同時考量社會成本與對於環境的影響。

Many consumers now prioritize buying from companies that have a strong sense of corporate responsibility.

現在很多消費者優先選擇購買具有強烈企業社會責任感的公司的產品。

Her role in the company focuses on corporate responsibility, ensuring that they meet their social and environmental targets.

她在公司中的角色專注於企業社會責任，確保他們達到社會和環境目標。

2. Seminar 座談會

Definition: A meeting or conference for discussion or training on a specific subject, usually led by an expert.

座談會通常是由一系列演講組成的，其中的討論區段稱為panel，參與者則為panelist。

I attended a marketing seminar yesterday to learn about upcoming trends in consumer behavior.

我昨天參加了一個營銷研討會，以了解消費者行為的未來趨勢。

The department hosts a monthly seminar to keep the team updated on new policies and regulations.

該部門每月主辦一個研討會，以讓團隊了解最新的政策和法規。

3. ESG 環境保護、社會責任、與公司治理

Definition: An acronym for Environmental, Social, and Governance, ESG refers to the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and ethical impact of an investment or business.

ESG的三個字分別是Environmental 環境保護, Social 社會責任, 與Governance公司治理，目前最有關聯的話題是碳排放carbon emission，但請理解ESG所涵蓋的內容遠大於碳議題。

Companies with strong ESG policies often attract more socially conscious investors.

擁有強大ESG政策的公司經常吸引更多具有社會意識的投資者。

She is analyzing the ESG metrics of the company to ensure it meets sustainability standards.

她正在分析公司的ESG指標，以確保其符合可持續性標準。

4. Keynote 主題演講

Definition: A principal speech or presentation that sets the underlying tone and summarizes the core message or most important revelation of an event.

所有的大型活動與會議一開始最重要的開場演講就是keynote，會為整場研討會進行基調，講者則稱為keynote speaker，通常是整場活動最重要的嘉賓。

The CEO’s keynote at the annual meeting was motivational and set the company's direction for the year.

CEO在年度會議上的主題演講具有激勵性，並為該年度公司的方向定下了基調。

She was honored to give the keynote speech at the environmental conference.

她很榮幸能在環境會議上發表主題演講。

5. Integrate 整合

Definition: To combine or coordinate separate elements so as to provide a harmonious, interrelated whole.

integrate為動詞，名詞為integration，不管在商業上的整合或是科技中的製程整合都是很重要的商業詞彙。

We need to integrate the new software into our existing system smoothly.

我們需要順利地將新軟體整合到我們現有的系統中。

The company is planning to integrate ethical practices throughout its supply chain.

公司計劃在其供應鏈中整合道德實踐。

6. Strategic 策略性的、戰略性的

Definition: Relating to the identification of long-term goals and the means to achieve them.

名詞為策略strategy，形容詞時發音要請注意重音節移動至第二音節。

Strategic planning is crucial for the long-term success of any business.

戰略規劃對於任何企業的長期成功至關重要。

His strategic vision for the company includes entering new markets.

他對公司的戰略願景包括進入新市場。

7. Networking 建立人脈

Definition: The practice of interacting with others to exchange information and develop contacts, especially to further one's career.

歐美活動規劃時通常會加上互動環節，讓參與的成員可以交換聯繫資訊並針對剛剛的活動內容進行討論與交流，場地旁會配上小點心refreshment。

Networking at industry events has helped her form partnerships that benefit her company.

在行業活動中建立人脈幫助她形成對公司有益的合作夥伴關係。

He got his new job mainly through networking with former colleagues.

他主要是通過與前同事建立人脈得到了他的新工作。

8. Trend 趨勢

Definition: A general direction or pattern in which something is developing or changing.

trend為名詞，形容詞為trendy，意思是時髦、流行的(fashionable)。

Remote working is a growing trend in the tech industry.

遠程工作是科技行業中一個不斷增長的趨勢。

She is always keen on following market trends to make informed investment decisions.

她總是熱衷於關注市場趨勢，以做出明智的投資決策。

9. Align 對齊

Definition: To arrange or adjust something in a straight line or in correct relative positions; to bring something into a line or alliance.

策略最重要的就是要跟目標對齊，才能發揮原本期望中的效果，介詞是使用with。

The marketing team needs to align their strategies with the overall business goals.

市場營銷團隊需要將其策略與整體業務目標對齊。

It's important for your personal values to align with those of your employer.

你的個人價值觀與雇主的價值觀一致非常重要。

10. Strive 努力、奮鬥

Definition: To make great efforts to achieve or obtain something, often over a period of time.

本字為不規則動詞，三態為strive strove striven，後方介詞為努力希望達成的事情，介詞使用for。

We strive for excellence in customer service.

我們力求在客戶服務方面達到卓越。

She is striving to make the project a success despite tight deadlines.

儘管時間緊迫，她仍在努力使該項目成功。

TOEIC題型

1.The team's main focus is to guarantee that the company social and environmental goals.

a) meet

b) meets

c) meeting

d) met

2.Did you go to the on consumer behavior last week?

a) trend

b) seminar

c) keynote

d) responsibility

3.The CEO's at the conference was inspiring.

a) networking

b) trend

c) keynote

d) seminar

4.The IT department is planning to the new software into the existing system.

a) align

b) strive

c) integrate

d) trends

5. planning is crucial for a company's long-term success.

a) Networking

b) Strategic

c) Trend

d) Seminar

6.Sarah found her new job primarily through with past colleagues.

a) networking

b) align

c) ESG

d) integrate

7.Remote working is a that has been growing rapidly in the tech sector.

a) trend

b) seminar

c) network

d) keynote

8.It is important to your personal values with your professional goals.

a) trend

b) strive

c) align

d) network

解析：

1.正解為:(b)，本題為文法題，句子描述現在的狀況，保證公司「達到」社會和環境目標，所以選擇現在式。

2.正解為:(b)，本題為單字題，原句意為「你上週去了關於消費者行為的研討會嗎？」關鍵為「去」，選擇一個場合或行為，僅有(b)符合，其餘選項(a) 趨勢，(c) 主題演講，(d) 責任。

3.正解為:(c)，本題為單字題，原句意為「CEO在會議上的主題演講非常鼓舞人心。」其餘選項不符合文意。(a) 人脈，(b) 趨勢，(d) 研討會。

4.正解為:(c)，本題為單字題，原句意為「IT部門計劃將新軟體整合到現有系統中。」其餘選項不符合文意。(a) 對齊，(b) 努力，(d) 趨勢。

5.正解為:(b)，本題為單字題，原句意為「戰略規劃對於一家公司的長期成功至關重要。」其餘選項不符合文意。(a) 人脈，(c) 趨勢，(d) 研討會。

6.正解為:(a)，本題為單字題，原句意為「Sarah主要是通過與過去的同事建立人脈找到了她的新工作。」其餘選項不符合文意。(b) 對齊，(c) ESG，(d) 整合。

7.正解為:(a)，本題為單字題，原句意為「遠程工作是科技行業中一個迅速增長的趨勢。」其餘選項不符合文意。(b) 研討會，(c) 人脈，(d) 主題演講。

8. 正解為:(c)，本題為單字題，原句意為「將你的個人價值觀與你的職業目標對齊非常重要。」其餘選項不符合文意。(a) 趨勢，(b) 努力，(d) 建立人脈